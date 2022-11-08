Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Raised to C$20.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Pason Systems to a sell rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.42.

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$15.65 on Friday. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$9.92 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$73.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.2000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

