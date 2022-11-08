Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAYA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of PAYA opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Paya has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paya will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Paya by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 580,612 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,893 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,382,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 277,185 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paya by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,076,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 94,120 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

