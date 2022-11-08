Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

