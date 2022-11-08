PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $230.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

