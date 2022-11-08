PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PayPal were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,454,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in PayPal by 25.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 971.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.0% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

