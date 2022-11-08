PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PYPL stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $230.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

