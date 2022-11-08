PCM Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCM opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.20% of PCM Fund worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

