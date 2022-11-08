PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

PCSB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 34.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.58. PCSB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Separately, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of PCSB Financial to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 805.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 255,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 227,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 107.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 52,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing, time, and demand; checking, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile deposit services, as well as cash management services comprising escrow, sweep, and lockbox accounts.

