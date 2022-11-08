Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $724.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 87,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

