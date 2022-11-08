Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.97

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 54134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.