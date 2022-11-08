PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $180.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

