PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.89-$7.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.61 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.65-$1.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,522. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

