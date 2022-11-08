Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

