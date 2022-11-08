Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $11.00. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.