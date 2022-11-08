Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Head to Head Contrast

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -317.55% -84.10% Ligand Pharmaceuticals -3.13% 5.49% 3.73%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$143.88 million ($4.33) -2.35 Ligand Pharmaceuticals $277.13 million 3.83 $57.14 million ($0.46) -136.61

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phathom Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $175.83, indicating a potential upside of 179.81%. Given Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ligand Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children. The company also offers Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; and Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; and Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression. In addition, it provides Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension. The company's partners and licenses programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of cancer, seizure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver and kidney disease, and other diseases. Further, it sells Captisol materials. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

