Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) is Vision Capital Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Vision Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,547 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up about 3.5% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $41,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

PECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

