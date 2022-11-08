PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCN stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

