PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.8 %

PML opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.