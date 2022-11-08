PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

PML opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

