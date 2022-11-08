Piper Sandler Cuts WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $3.00

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $262.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Insider Transactions at WM Technology

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,171.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,171.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.