Piper Sandler Raises Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $26.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s previous close.

INTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,375,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,737.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $56,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,375,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,107 shares of company stock worth $407,195 in the last three months. 48.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Intapp by 417.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

