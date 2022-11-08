Pirate Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $126,854.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $81.67 million and approximately $126,854.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00249765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00086220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,510,353 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.