Pirate Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $263,808.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $73.80 million and approximately $263,808.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00224684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00085736 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00060573 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,520,449 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

