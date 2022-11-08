Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAGP. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.61.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Up 0.2 %

PAGP opened at $13.17 on Friday. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.