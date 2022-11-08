PlatinX (PTX) Price Hits $0.0374 on Major Exchanges

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, PlatinX has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $300,545.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

