PLC Ultima (PLCU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.53 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,073.90 or 0.05785236 BTC on popular exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $673.63 million and $4.53 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00552066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.60 or 0.28756204 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 627,275 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

