Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.69

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.69 and last traded at $103.30, with a volume of 521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Plexus Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $284,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,641,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $284,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $96,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

