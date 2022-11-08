Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWCDF. Desjardins cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PWCDF stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.