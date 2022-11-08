Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Power Integrations stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $110.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

