Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$115.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Premium Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $106.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

