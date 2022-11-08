Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 502,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.51 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

