Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.39-$2.59 EPS.

Primoris Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 502,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,630. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

