ProFrac Holding Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PFHC)

ProFrac’s (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 9th. ProFrac had issued 16,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $288,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PFHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProFrac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of PFHC opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:PFHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $589.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFHC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.