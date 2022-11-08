Prom Price Hits $5.86 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Prom has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $96.48 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00028559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,532.68 or 0.99983483 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008618 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00039726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00047980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004803 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00248288 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.71341328 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,274,526.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

