ProPhase Labs (PRPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of -0.27. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRPH shares. TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

About ProPhase Labs

(Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.