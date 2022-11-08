Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,250 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $260.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

