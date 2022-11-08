Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 36,535 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.