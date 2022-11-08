Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 448.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

XBI opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $132.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

