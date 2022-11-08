Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.68% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

