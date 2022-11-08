Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 16,120 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.7 %

ET opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.