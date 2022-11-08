Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 46,869 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2,912.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,869 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

