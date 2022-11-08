ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:PGOO)

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON PGOO opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 53 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 65 ($0.75). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.45. The stock has a market cap of £158.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.56.
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile
