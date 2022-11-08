ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (PGOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PGOO opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.45. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 53 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 65 ($0.75).

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

