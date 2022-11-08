Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,600,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,282,000 after acquiring an additional 161,869 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

