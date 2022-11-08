Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.