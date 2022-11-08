Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Lowered to $14.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
LUNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.57.
Pulmonx Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of LUNG opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $45.49.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after buying an additional 1,328,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pulmonx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
