Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for MercadoLibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $970.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.2 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $940.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,711.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $875.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $835.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

