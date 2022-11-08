Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lifted by KeyCorp

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.39. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $15.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

CPE opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

