Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a report released on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Fair Isaac’s current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.75.

FICO stock opened at $436.85 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $531.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. CWM LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Fair Isaac by 67.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 17.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 12.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

