Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.02 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Qiagen Price Performance

QGEN stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Qiagen Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Qiagen by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qiagen by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

