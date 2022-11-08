Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $254.69 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $254.69 million and $58.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00013267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.27 or 0.07174673 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00086085 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00066357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,403,723 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

